Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 33,134 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,134 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $110.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.