Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $948,000 Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Banner were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 88.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Banner by 942.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 831.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Banner Stock Up 4.9 %

BANR stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

