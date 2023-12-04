The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CHEF stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

