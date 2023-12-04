Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $129.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

