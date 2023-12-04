Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,320 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NEO stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

