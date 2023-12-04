QUASA Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. QUASA has a market cap of $184,140.97 and $15,420.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00160132 USD and is down -19.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,392.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

