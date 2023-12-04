Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $412.17 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $412.17 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,204,912,528 coins and its circulating supply is 11,550,991,997 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,204,309,981 with 11,550,421,733 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03541501 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,375,506.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

