Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,453 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Stride worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 34.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stride by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LRN stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,714 shares of company stock worth $2,871,742 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

