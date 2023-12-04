Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,398 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in APi Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $31.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

