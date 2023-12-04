Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $495.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.41 and its 200 day moving average is $483.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $553.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

