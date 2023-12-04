Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.