Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,647 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after buying an additional 3,449,866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,929,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,808,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,996,000 after buying an additional 635,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.