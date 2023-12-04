Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,263 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $104,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $113.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

