Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $134.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

