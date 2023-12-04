Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

