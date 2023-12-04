Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

