Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 420 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

