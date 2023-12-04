Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,745,652 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,630,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $62.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

