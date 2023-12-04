1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,720 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $52,813,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.