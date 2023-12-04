American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

