Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

YYY opened at $11.50 on Monday. Amplify High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $366.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.