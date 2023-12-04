1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 62,442 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stellantis by 81.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Stellantis by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 46.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Up 1.6 %

STLA opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.