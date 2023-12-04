1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $479.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $549.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

