Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

