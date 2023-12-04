1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 75.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 99,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 41.7% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.6 %

WM stock opened at $173.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

