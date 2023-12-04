HSBC Begins Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Equities researchers at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QS

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,488 shares of company stock worth $2,030,791 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 265.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,799 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in QuantumScape by 403.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.