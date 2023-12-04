Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Merus Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $25.13 on Monday. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

