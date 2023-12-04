Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $85.64 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $64.97 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,746 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

