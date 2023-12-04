Evercore ISI Reiterates Inline Rating for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “inline” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSR. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

NYSE:FSR opened at $1.73 on Monday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $606.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The company’s revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fisker by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fisker by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fisker by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

