JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to “Neutral”

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YPF. Citigroup boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 124,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 263,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

