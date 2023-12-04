DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DISH. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

DISH stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 200.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

