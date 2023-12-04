RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. RxSight has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. On average, research analysts predict that RxSight will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 267,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,450 in the last ninety days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,927,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

