HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.12. Korro Bio has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $279.50.

In other Korro Bio news, Director David L. Lucchino sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $43,569.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $834,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

