Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Bit Digital has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.46.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 5,487,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 1,490.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 3,495.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 842,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bit Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,940,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

