Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.
Bit Digital Price Performance
Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Bit Digital has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.46.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bit Digital
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.