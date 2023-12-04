Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of BPZZF opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

