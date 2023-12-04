Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0100

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $209.91 million and $27,284.96 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.92 or 0.99921483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01070216 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $29,164.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

