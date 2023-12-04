Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPF opened at $11.52 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

