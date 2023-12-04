Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Decreases By 12.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,108.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.
Further Reading
