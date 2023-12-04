Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.8 days.

BYDGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $181.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.33. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $146.14 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.82.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

