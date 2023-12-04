Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Expands By 10.7%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,875,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,596,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
China Literature Price Performance
China Literature stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. China Literature has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.43.
China Literature Company Profile
