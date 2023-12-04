Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Expands By 10.7%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,875,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,596,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Literature stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. China Literature has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.43.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

