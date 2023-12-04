BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 184 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,439,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,066,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 61,248 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,921,000 after buying an additional 242,841 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 2.0 %

Equifax stock opened at $222.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.20 and its 200 day moving average is $202.96. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

