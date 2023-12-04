10,358 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

