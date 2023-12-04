BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.59 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $295.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

