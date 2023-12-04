SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $483.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.98 and its 200-day moving average is $454.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

