1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.5 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $132.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

