H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in H World Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in H World Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H World Group Stock Down 1.3 %

H World Group stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

