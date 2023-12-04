SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,217,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 914,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,531,000 after buying an additional 888,167 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1,029.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 856,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

