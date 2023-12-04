SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 811,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,634 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 171,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

