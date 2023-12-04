SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

