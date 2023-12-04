BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 188 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after buying an additional 1,094,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,852,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $117.97 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

